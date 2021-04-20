Textile Tours
Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Gianyar, Bali 80552, Indonesia
+62 813-3733-0944
Beautiful BatikThe wax resist dying technique of batik is one of the symbols of Indonesian culture. Although it actually came from Java to Bali with the Majapahit Kingdom in the 14th Century, the Balinese now consider it as much part of their culture as the Javanese. You can find beautiful batiks all over Bali but one of the most impressive batik makers in Bali is Pak Tjok Agung who has a workshop and small shop in his home village of Pejeng near Ubud. This isn't on the main tourist trail and purposefully so. Pak Tjok uses natural fibers and dyes and local workers to try to support the local community without the need for tourist dollars, which makes Pak Tjok's textiles sustainable as well as stunning.
Pak Tjok's workshop is about 15 minutes north east of Ubud in the village of Pejeng.
www.tjokagung-indigo.com