Taquile Island
Latin America
Lunch Overlooking Lake TiticacaLake Titicaca is the largest navigable lake in the world. It's worth taking advantage of it's navigability to find your way onto a boat to Isla Taquile from Puno. The island is inhabited by a cooperative society of people who welcome travelers to their terraced island where they grow several varieties of potatoes and corn. Climb to the top to one the many restaurants built upon these terraces and enjoy a lunch overlooking the expanse of Lake Titicaca.
More Recommendations
almost 4 years ago
Taquile Island - Paradise in your Peru itinerary
Everyone that goes to Peru visits Uros Floating Islands (and Machu Picchu of course) but very few know about this authentic Quechua experience. Visitors can stay on an island that is so traditional that there are no forms of transport (or WiFi!) This is Taquile Island. Survival Spanish is mandatory, definitely one to add to your Peru itinerary.
almost 7 years ago
The Road Up
The walk up from the dock to Taquille plaza....steep, at least 25 minutes but worth the awesome view!
almost 7 years ago
Isla Taquile
Isla Taquile was one of the places I liked most in my South-America trip.
Mainly because of its view (Titicaca Lake) and the eucalyptus fragrance around the island.
Mainly because of its view (Titicaca Lake) and the eucalyptus fragrance around the island.
almost 7 years ago
Lonely Boats of Taquile
If you didn't know better, you might think you were on the Mediterranean. It certainly didn't seem like we were on the world's highest navigable lake until you realized how short the tallest mountain peaks were relative to our sightline.
almost 7 years ago
Charming Children of Taquile
The Taquile locals are notoriously camera shy. But for a bit of pocket change, some are willing to show off their local dress and skills. Like these children, on Taquile, the females spin yarn while the males weave their UNESCO heritage works.
about 6 years ago
Islands in the Sky
At 4,000 meters above sea level, Taquile is an island in the sky. From the top of the island it is difficult to tell where the waters of Lake Titicaca end and where the sky begins. Looking downward the entire face of the island has been cultivated into terraced gardening plots lined by rock walls and wildflowers. Traditionally dressed children, school books in hand, scamper up and down artfully made rock pathways that wind through flowerbeds and vegetable gardens in such a whimsical way that they recall the Wizard of Oz and the yellow brick road.
On the Island of Taquile it is the men who are given the task of knitting while women make the yarn. In 2005, Taquile's textile arts were recognized by UNESCO as part of the "Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”
Taquile is a 3-hour boat ride from the Peruvian town of Puno. It is practically impossible to visit the island without going on a tour and tickets can purchased at any hotel or tour agency in Puno.