Taquile Island

Islands in the Sky



At 4,000 meters above sea level, Taquile is an island in the sky. From the top of the island it is difficult to tell where the waters of Lake Titicaca end and where the sky begins. Looking downward the entire face of the island has been cultivated into terraced gardening plots lined by rock walls and wildflowers. Traditionally dressed children, school books in hand, scamper up and down artfully made rock pathways that wind through flowerbeds and vegetable gardens in such a whimsical way that they recall the Wizard of Oz and the yellow brick road.



On the Island of Taquile it is the men who are given the task of knitting while women make the yarn. In 2005, Taquile's textile arts were recognized by UNESCO as part of the "Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”

Taquile is a 3-hour boat ride from the Peruvian town of Puno. It is practically impossible to visit the island without going on a tour and tickets can purchased at any hotel or tour agency in Puno.

