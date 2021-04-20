Tacos Por Favor
1406 Olympic Blvd
| +1 310-392-5768
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm
The City of Angels (and Tacos)Located in Santa Monica, Tacos Por Favor caters to the most eclectic group of people I have seen so far on my taco crawl. A huge, packed seating area plus the interesting combination of patrons (families, elderly persons, hipsters, etc.) suggested to me that the food must be good.
There is a lengthy menu including quite a few creative burritos (the famed California burrito, a carne asada burrito with fries, sour cream and guacamole, is a best seller), quesadillas, sopes, tortas and last but not least, tacos. I ordered a mahi mahi taco ($3.50), and a chorizo cheese taco ($2.60), which is supposed to be the best soft taco on the menu.
The mahi mahi taco came loaded with lettuce and toppings, most notably some roasted peppers. I added spicy salsa from the vast salsa bar and decided that though the fish was great (tender and flavorful), the taco as a whole was just okay. Thankfully, the chorizo cheese taco was as delicious as I hoped. It was crispy and salty, just the way a cheesy and meaty taco should be. The soft taco shell was slightly crunchy, which was great for a taco that had just onions and cilantro on top. LA, home to some of the best Mexican food in America, can do no wrong and Tacos Por Favor was officially one of our favorite stops.
Parking tip (this is unheard of in LA): snag a spot on 14th Street to avoid parking on Olympic Boulevard.
