T Cross Ranch
82 Parque Creek Rd, Dubois, WY 82513, USA
| +1 307-455-2206
Photo by Joshua Berman
T Cross Ranch in Wyoming, a Classic Western Experience"Are we still going to ride?" I ask, glancing at the storm rolling off the jagged peaks of the Absaroka mountains. Wrangler Dallin Maples, 25, responds by handing me a long, yellow raincoat as the first drops splat on the hard brim of my hat.
"The trails up the hill will be too slick," Maples says, "so we're going exploring." With that, he pulls his horse into the trees, and three of us follow.
I'm visiting T Cross Ranch, a small, rustic guest operation in northwest Wyoming, with my wife and three daughters. As a schoolteacher about to start another busy year, I wanted to bring my family somewhere special before hectic schedules take over our lives — somewhere quiet, where we would be forced to turn off our toys and actually listen to each other.
Holing up in a simple log cabin at the end of a remote mountain road seemed like just the ticket, and the old-fashioned family fun of a guest ranch seemed like the perfect level of excitement.
Dates: Open through late September
Highlights: This small, remote ranch embodies traditional Western hospitality, and they have spectacular, well-kept horses, to boot.
Rates: $1,690 adults for six nights