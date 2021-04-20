Sunset Screenings and Picnics in the Park 312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA

Cherry Hill Park One of 11 parks in Falls Church, Cherry Hill Park is known for their annual Sunset Cinema screenings that have been held at 8 p.m. each Friday in August for the past decade. Bring a picnic blanket and food as you enjoy family-friendly movies under the stars! For the last Friday, it was the viewer's choice vote, with the finalists being E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, Escape from Planet Earth, Here Comes the Boom, The NeverEnding Story, and Rise of the Guardians. Who would you have voted for?



The city's annual Farm Day and the Fall Festival and Taste of Falls Church are also held here.