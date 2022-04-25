Standard Tap
Standard Tap in Northern Liberties has been pouring locally brewed craft beers since 1999, earning it the title of the first gastropub in Philly. Its large and comfortable corner location offers seating on the first two floors as well as on a roof-deck. Standard Tap's drink and food menus change daily, and the kitchen works with regionally sourced ingredients when possible. This is the perfect destination for hops fans who enjoy trying small-batch and seasonal beers on draft. Standard Tap is also a very popular spot for weekend brunch, which is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.