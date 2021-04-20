The Logan Philadelphia, Curio Collection by Hilton
1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
| +1 215-963-1500
The Logan Philadelphia, Curio Collection by HiltonWhen the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia moved out to the Comcast tower, the hotel was transformed into The Logan, a contemporary and city-centric hotel. Guestrooms decorated with unique local artwork have marble bathrooms, Bluetooth connections, and large windows that look out onto Swann Fountain and Logan Square. A variety of suites can suit travelers of various needs, with bunkbed rooms for families, and flexible layouts with Murphy beds for entertainers. The Philadelphia-inspired decor is echoed throughout the hotel, from the lobby chandelier with images of 300 notable residents like Joe Frazier, to the abstract portraits of Grace Kelly outside the elevators. Wrought-iron sculptures lead the way into Urban Farmer steakhouse restaurant, which melds modern industrial and rustic farmhouse design. The Commons lounge serves classic cocktails dating from 1830 to present day, with seating spilling out onto the terrace of the hotel courtyard, as well as inside by the double-sided fireplace for cooler months. In summer, the Assembly Rooftop lounge is the place to enjoy views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a Pennsylvania-brewed beer or house-created shot. The spa has a heated saline pool, a couples’ suite, and a dedicated manicure-and-pedicure area.
Art enthusiasts and history buffs will find plenty to love about The Logan, located within walking distance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Independence Hall, and Reading Terminal Market—to name just a few nearby attractions. The Logan is also a destination in itself. Each of the 391 rooms features works by local artists inspired by Philadelphia’s heritage (a theme that continues from the stylish lobby) as well as 42-inch HDTVs ideal for lounging on lazier days. Pry your eyes from the screens and you’ll be rewarded: An on-site saltwater pool encourages low-key kicks, while the spa specializes in botanical-based treatments that soothe and invigorate. If it’s your taste buds that are in need of stimulation, you’ll find it in a glass of frosé at Assembly, the hotel’s rooftop lounge, or in the vegetable-forward dishes downstairs at the steakhouse Urban Farmer.
The latest entry to Philadelphia's hotel scene is The Logan, a complete reimagining of the nine-story building that formerly housed the Four Seasons. The glass, brass, pomp, and circumstance are long gone, and the 362-room Logan, which opened in December 2015, has a sleek sophistication that gives a nod to its elegant past while focusing on a clean and artistic aesthetic.