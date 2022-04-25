Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Verde

108 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Website
| +1 215-546-8700
Verde Philadelphia Pennsylvania United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm

Verde

Verde is actually two stores in one. It carries one-of-a-kind accessories, jewelry, and gifts, which makes it stand out as one of several unique shops in the Midtown Village district of Center City. Serendipitously, the boutique shares space with Marcie Blaine Artisanal Chocolates. In fact, you can watch the chocolate confections being made in the back room by peeking through the large window. A shopa-choco-holic’s dream! While in Midtown Village, venture across the street to another notable shopping stop, Open House, which sells Philly-themed items as well as a curated selection of housewares and accessories.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System