Sportello

348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA
Website
| +1 617-737-1234
More info

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 4pm - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

Sportello has a dining room resembling a high-gloss Newport Creamery and a menu of fresh-made pasta dishes: It's a diner-trattoria love child on Fort Point Channel in South Boston’s Seaport District. Two U-shaped counters lined with stools encourage convivial dining on bowls of chef Barbara Lynch’s signature tagliatelle Bolognese and potato gnocchi dishes (the lobster-and-peas version gets raves), paired with Italian wines sourced from small producers. Leave room for Sportello’s just-filled cannoli for dessert.
By Bob Curley , AFAR Local Expert

Allison Murray
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Italian Wine in Boston

If you come to Sportello for a quick meal you'll undoubtedly linger over a glass of wine. Hand-selected to compliment each dish, their wine list is artisan-focused and reasonably priced. What's more, the modern space is warmed by their Italian hospitality and casual countertop seating makes it perfect for solo-travelers. If you're in a rush grab a boxed lunch and if you have extra time browse their selection of cookbooks, wines and local products!

