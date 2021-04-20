Italian Wine in Boston

If you come to Sportello for a quick meal you'll undoubtedly linger over a glass of wine. Hand-selected to compliment each dish, their wine list is artisan-focused and reasonably priced. What's more, the modern space is warmed by their Italian hospitality and casual countertop seating makes it perfect for solo-travelers. If you're in a rush grab a boxed lunch and if you have extra time browse their selection of cookbooks, wines and local products!



