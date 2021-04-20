Slieve League
Slieve League, Shanbally, Co. Donegal, Ireland
Face Your Fears
At Slieve League/Sliabh Liag, these 600-meter (2,000-foot)-high sea cliffs are among the highest in Europe. The nervewracking drive up to the carpark, with a sheer drop on one side, is enough of a challenge for most people, but it's worth the panic for the views from the top. Only experienced and brave hikers might want to venture to the summit along One Man’s Pass, with its sheer drops and narrow ledges. The reward is far-reaching views as far as the strand at Malin Beg. Or book onto a (seasonal) boat trip from Teelin to see the cliffs from the sea.