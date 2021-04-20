Where are you going?
Siwa, Qesm Siwah, Matrouh

Siwa Oasis, Siwa, Matrouh Governorate, Egypt
Siwa Architecture Siwa Oasis Egypt

Siwa Architecture

Siwa is a desert oasis in the heart of Egypt's Great Sand Sea, just 30km east of the Libyan border.

Traditionally constructed of sand, salt and mud, many of the town's buildings literally melted away in the torrential rains of 1926, leaving behind eerily beautiful ruins amidst this lush enclave in the middle of nowhere.

The buildings were reconstructed with more modern day materials, but some of the original town structures remain, and can be explored with the aid of helpful local guides.
By Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff

