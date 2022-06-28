Where are you going?
Ayasqa

PLAZA MAYOR CENTRO DE, Cusco 08000, Peru
+51 986 609 388
Ayahuasca Cusco Peru

Ayahuasca

There are a number of Cuzco restaurants that offer traditional Peruvian, served buffet-style, along with music and dance. One of the best is Ayahuasca, specifically because they limit the number of dishes on the table and focus on providing the highest quality and freshness. Foodies with a greater sense of adventure can order à la carte at lunchtime, where the traditional delicacies on offer include specialties like cow’s tongue or pig’s feet that are rarely found at tourist-oriented restaurants. The ambience is bright and cheerful; there’s a tasting menu with a solid chichas, or fermented corn beer, selection.
By Maureen Santucci , AFAR Local Expert
Original belmond hotel monasterio.png?1463521199?ixlib=rails 0.3

