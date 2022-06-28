Where are you going?
Le Soleil

275 Calle San Agustin
+51 84 240543
Le Soleil Cuzco Peru

Sun - Sat 12:30pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10:30pm

Le Soleil

You probably didn’t think of traveling to Peru for world-class French cuisine, yet here it is. The minute you walk in, you leave the Andes behind in favor of a European vibe, reflected in music, decor, and, of course, what’s on the table. Everything on the menu is French, including the expansive choice of wines. The five- or seven-course tasting menus are the perfect way to sample as many flavors as possible, but if ordering à la carte, save room for sumptuous desserts and a delicious coffee, picking your personal ideal from a wide range of blends.
By Maureen Santucci , AFAR Local Expert
