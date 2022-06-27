Where are you going?
PiscoBar

5390 Avenida Petit Thouars, Prada, Lima
PiscoBar San Juan De Lurigancho Peru

Tue, Wed 12pm - 10pm
Thur 12pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12:30pm - 12:45am

PiscoBar

When you’re ready for a proper pisco, Miraflores’s PiscoBar is a capital choice, both for traditional cocktails as well as heady new creations. As is to be expected, owner Ricardo Carpio is a celebrated pisco expert, which makes this the ideal laboratory for personal tastings of some of the country’s premier brands. Happily, it’s also a fabulous place to eat, whether you’re craving tapas or a full-on meal. Dishes like the seafood risotto and the beef with tacu tacu (Peruvian refried beans and rice) make you wish you had a Peruvian grandmother; the welcoming staff provide a warm facsimile.
By Maureen Santucci
Original belmond hotel monasterio.png?1463521199?ixlib=rails 0.3

