Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shoes on the Danube Promenade

Pesti alsó rakpart
Shoes on the Danube Promenade Budapest Hungary
Shoes on the Danube Promenade Budapest Hungary
Shoes on the Danube Promenade Budapest Hungary
Shoes on the Danube Promenade Budapest Hungary

Shoes on the Danube Promenade

The 60 pairs of iron shoes lined up along the promenade on the Danube River's east bank are a part of the Shoes on the Promenade Holocaust Monument. Conceived by film director Can Togay and created in period style by sculptor Gyula Pauer, the iron shoe sculptures represent the footwear that fascist Arrow Cross militiamen ordered 3,500 Budapesters, 800 of them Hungarian Jews, to remove and leave behind just before they were executed at the edge of the water in 1944. Today the sculptures serve as a subtle, touching monument that gives new meaning to the saying "put yourself in his shoes." A long bench runs behind the monument for reflection.
By Gina Mussio

More Recommendations

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

Shoes on the Danube Promenade

It's a memorial to the Budapest Jews who fell victim to the Arrow Cross militiamen in Budapest and depicts their shoes left behind on the bank when they fell into the river after having been shot during World War II.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points