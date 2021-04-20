Shanghai Film Studio
4915 Beisong Hwy, Chedunzhen, Songjiang Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
| +86 21 5760 1166
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4:30pm
Shanghai's HollywoodMake the trek out to Shanghai Film Studio for two reasons: 1) to wander Shanghai's Hollywood equivalent and stroll through the sets of some of China's most famous films (such as "Lust, Caution"), and 2) to experience an older, preserved version of Shanghai, sans traffic and millions of pedestrians.
Tip: Stop in for lunch at Talking Land Cafe for a chance at bumping into a famous film star. Ooh la la.