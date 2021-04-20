Where are you going?
Shanghai Film Studio

4915 Beisong Hwy, Chedunzhen, Songjiang Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Website
| +86 21 5760 1166
Shanghai's Hollywood Shanghai China

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4:30pm

Shanghai's Hollywood

Make the trek out to Shanghai Film Studio for two reasons: 1) to wander Shanghai's Hollywood equivalent and stroll through the sets of some of China's most famous films (such as "Lust, Caution"), and 2) to experience an older, preserved version of Shanghai, sans traffic and millions of pedestrians.

Tip: Stop in for lunch at Talking Land Cafe for a chance at bumping into a famous film star. Ooh la la.

By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
