Sanur

Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Sunset in Sanur

Sanur is a beautiful and quaint part of Bali with hotels along the boardwalk that lines the beach. The boardwalk really makes Sanur special, as walking in Bali can be treacherous in most of the towns with narrow streets and tiny sidewalks, but this paved path in Sanur is great for biking and long walks along the beach.

Walk to the south end of the boardwalk for a great view of the sunset and find a nice little cafe to have a Bintang (beer) or a Bali kopi (coffee).
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

Hannah Wijana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Every Day Is Sunday in Sanur

Sanur is one of the few tourist spots in Bali that has changed very little over the years. Hotels are generally kept low, and many have beautifully landscaped gardens and beachfront spaces to enjoy.

Popular with an older, less image-conscious crowd than Kuta and Seminyak, the white sand beach is the perfect place for strolling, hanging out in the shallows with the kids, and having long leisurely brunches in one of the many beachfront restaurants.
A reef keeps the waters calm, so it's also great for paddle boarding, surfing the reef breaks, and fishing if you like to be active on vacation.

Sanur is about 25 minutes from Ngurah Rai airport by car and is also easy to get to by bus from Kuta.
Hannah Wijana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Cruising on Sanur's Boardwalk

Sanur is beautiful in the morning, and its boardwalk makes it the perfect place for a morning bike ride (or stroll) and some breakfast.

There are lots of bicycle rental places in Sanur, and even the main road has a bicycle lane. The boardwalk is just over three and a half miles long and is flat all the way, so it's a nice, easy ride for all ages.

