Cruising on Sanur's Boardwalk

Sanur is beautiful in the morning, and its boardwalk makes it the perfect place for a morning bike ride (or stroll) and some breakfast.



There are lots of bicycle rental places in Sanur, and even the main road has a bicycle lane. The boardwalk is just over three and a half miles long and is flat all the way, so it's a nice, easy ride for all ages.