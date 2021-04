Sanur is one of the few tourist spots in Bali that has changed very little over the years. Hotels are generally kept low, and many have beautifully landscaped gardens and beachfront spaces to enjoy.Popular with an older, less image-conscious crowd than Kuta and Seminyak, the white sand beach is the perfect place for strolling, hanging out in the shallows with the kids, and having long leisurely brunches in one of the many beachfront restaurants.A reef keeps the waters calm, so it's also great for paddle boarding, surfing the reef breaks, and fishing if you like to be active on vacation.Sanur is about 25 minutes from Ngurah Rai airport by car and is also easy to get to by bus from Kuta.