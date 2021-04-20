Saint Arnold Brewing Company
2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020, USA
| +1 713-686-9494
Photo courtesy of Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Sun - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 11pm
Saint Arnold Brewing CompanyHouston's beer scene has commanded national attention for years thanks to its quality craft brews, and there’s no better place to sample some than at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Founded in the mid-1990s, it has the esteemed title of being the oldest craft brewery in Texas. Monday through Friday the beer hall is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; there’s no charge for admission and brewery tours are offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Saturdays, the beer hall is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is $10, which includes a souvenir glass and four 8 oz. tastings; tours are held at noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. One lesser-known secret about the beer hall? It serves up excellent à la carte food, too.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Oldest craft beer in Texas
Nothing brings people together like beer so one cool thing to do while in Houston, Texas is to visit the Saint Arnold Brewing Company - the oldest craft beer in Texas. It's great! To get in, admission is $10 (if you bring 10 six pack cardboards it's free to get in) and you get a free glass, and taste their selection. The tours however are very crowded - 100+ people - as they only do one a day. So we preferred to just stay in the waiting area and drink beer . You get 5 tokens in your free glass and that gives you 5 beers to try. If you purchase a beer glass then you can get your refills in that. You get a lot more beer this way.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
ICON beer
This was our absolute favorite beer at the Saint Arnold Brewing Company. We tried many before while visiting but we've never seen this one. Once we tried it, it was all we wanted to drink. Give it a try, it could be your favorite too!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Tour the Saint Arnold Brewing Company
Tour the Saint Arnold Brewing Company downtown and taste the creations of Texas' oldest craft brewery. You can visit Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., or on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.