Nothing brings people together like beer so one cool thing to do while in Houston , Texas is to visit the Saint Arnold Brewing Company - the oldest craft beer in Texas. It's great! To get in, admission is $10 (if you bring 10 six pack cardboards it's free to get in) and you get a free glass, and taste their selection. The tours however are very crowded - 100+ people - as they only do one a day. So we preferred to just stay in the waiting area and drink beer . You get 5 tokens in your free glass and that gives you 5 beers to try. If you purchase a beer glass then you can get your refills in that. You get a lot more beer this way.