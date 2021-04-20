Ruddell's Smokehouse
101 D St, Cayucos, CA 93430, USA
| +1 805-995-5028
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 6pm
Smoked Fish Tacos and A Great ViewAfter eating several very traditional tacos, I was particularly excited for Ruddell’s Smokehouse. They make their own smoked products, including smoked albacore, salmon and seasonal oysters, which are also available pre-packaged to purchase. This small storefront right along the water at Cayucos Beach was the perfect location for a bite before continuing on the taco journey.
The smoked albacore and smoked salmon tacos were topped with a salad with apple and celery, with the option to top it all off with locally made Cayucos Beach Hot Sauce. The hot sauce was slightly sweet, complementing the whole salad, fish, and flour tortilla combination. I really enjoyed the fluffy flour tortilla—I recall calling it “refreshing” after all of the corn tortillas I’d eaten by then.
The smoked albacore taco was the standout between the two but both were pretty tasty. Ruddell’s Smokehouse is not to be missed—for $5.50 you get a unique taco and a great view of the beach. The smoked options change seasonally and some tacos depend on availability so be sure to try all that you can when you stop by. Personally I’ll make the trip back down to try the smoked oyster tacos and take home some smoked goods.
101 D Street, Cayucos, CA, 93430. (805) 995-5028