Rookery
543 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201, USA
| +1 478-746-8658
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10:30pm
Southern Sandwiches and Decadent MilkshakesThe Rookery has been serving up Southern favorites since 1976, and Macon locals are loyal to the place. The sandwiches are infamous, many named for beloved bands like the Gram Parsons Cosmic Club and Blind Willie's Buffalo Chicken. But both the fried-green tomato BLT and grilled pimento cheese are worth a try.
The old-fashioned hand-spun milkshakes are equally decadent. In honor of a former president, order the Jimmy Carter Shake, which mixes banana ice cream and peanut butter with a strip of bacon to top it all off. If it's a nice day, sit outside on the patio for the best people watching in downtown Macon.