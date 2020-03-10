Roman Agora Polignotou 3, Athina 105 55, Greece

The Ancient Agora It’s hard to believe this serene archaeological park, with evocative statues scattered among the wildflowers, oak, and olive trees, was once the beating commercial and political heart of ancient Athens. It’s where citizens came to shop, philosophize, pass laws, and make sacrifices to the gods. Fragments of all this whirling activity are on display at the on-site museum, housed in a photogenic colonnade: ballots used to vote, ‘ostraka’ used to ostracize persona non grata, water-clocks used to time speeches, jewelry, and votives buried with the dead. It’s a great place to introduce kids to the real life of the ancient Greeks, as they can run around among the ruins. Don’t miss the amazingly well-preserved Hephaisteion, a Doric temple built in the fifth century B.C.E., whose ornate pediments are sculpted with the labors of Hercules the Theseus. The temple was converted into a Christian church in the 7th century C.E. and later served as a burial ground for philhellenes who died in the Greek War of Independence.