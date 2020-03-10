Roman Agora
Polignotou 3, Athina 105 55, Greece
+30 21 0324 5220
The Ancient AgoraIt’s hard to believe this serene archaeological park, with evocative statues scattered among the wildflowers, oak, and olive trees, was once the beating commercial and political heart of ancient Athens. It’s where citizens came to shop, philosophize, pass laws, and make sacrifices to the gods. Fragments of all this whirling activity are on display at the on-site museum, housed in a photogenic colonnade: ballots used to vote, ‘ostraka’ used to ostracize persona non grata, water-clocks used to time speeches, jewelry, and votives buried with the dead. It’s a great place to introduce kids to the real life of the ancient Greeks, as they can run around among the ruins. Don’t miss the amazingly well-preserved Hephaisteion, a Doric temple built in the fifth century B.C.E., whose ornate pediments are sculpted with the labors of Hercules the Theseus. The temple was converted into a Christian church in the 7th century C.E. and later served as a burial ground for philhellenes who died in the Greek War of Independence.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Athens Central Market
The Athenian food scene is best experienced at the Varvakios Agora. In the mornings the Municipal Market of Athens is alive with locals setting up stalls of meat, fish and local produce. Around the area you can pickup authentic spices, dried fruits, and teas to take home too. In contrast to the loud scene during the day, when the vendors have packed up it grows quiet and becomes a completely different place to explore.
over 5 years ago
The Tower of the Winds
Sitting away from the Acropolis are the ruins of the ancient Roman Agora (marketplace). Back then, the Romans built this tower to stand as a timepiece for the conquered Athens. It features a combination of sundials, a water clock and a wind vane as instruments to tell time way back then. I just loved how this shot turned out and still show it as a favorite of this trip.
over 5 years ago
The ruins of the "Wheat Bazaar"
In the Roman Agora by the Tower of the Winds stands this ancient marketplace that isn't much more than a lovely piece of history worth grabbing a photo of as you pass by.