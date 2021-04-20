Rodin Museum
Paris, France
Exquisite Art and GardensMy wife and two friends were tired of "museums" so they mistakenly decided to go shopping while I went to the Rodin Museum alone. It was breathtaking, the flowers were all in full bloom, the art on display inside was rare and beautiful, but the sculptures outside were displayed the way art should be seen. Here in three planes is the original design by Eiffel for the Tower, Rodin's Thinker, and mid ground with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The gardens were just perfect, and I was sorry for my friends who'd decided to go into a department store to shop instead.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Musee Rodin
If you've been to the Louvre and already visited Musee D'Orsay, it's time to experience the more intimate houses of art. The sculpture garden alone is worth the visit.
almost 7 years ago
A rose gardeners dream
If you are gardener, you will love Rodin's museum - amazing roses gardens and topiaries. Make sure to visit after lunch as they have a wonderful ice cream (gelato) stand with lots of different flavors. Enjoy your ice cream as you walk down to the pond area where there are lots of areas to rest and ponder.