Restaurante Catedral

Holy Mole!

Making mole is a time-consuming process. It involves roasting and grinding chilies and adding stock and thickeners like nuts, seeds, and tortillas to create the desired consistency of a sauce. Those made in Oaxaca can consist of over 30 ingredients. The love and attention to the dish comes through in La Catedral’s mole negro. It is served as confit of turkey bathed in a rich dark sauce that is slightly sweet and spicy, with just a hint of chocolate. It comes garnished with plantains and a side of creamy black beans. Simply superb.

