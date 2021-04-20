Where are you going?
Restaurant Astier

44 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 43 57 16 35
Sun 12:30pm - 2:15pm
Sun - Fri 7pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 12:15pm - 2:15pm
Sat 7pm - 11pm

Cheeseheads in Heaven

We had only a few nights in Paris, and on the last, we followed Jim Mayer's lead, which he culled from a guidebook that called Restaurant Chez Astier's cheese plate the best in the city. Dinner was great; very traditional. And I remember the wines that John Rogers selected, including a wonderful Morgon, being fabulous. But Le plateau de Fromages d’Astier--mon Dieu! Jim, you see, is a vegetarian and eats a lot of cheese. And this was a lot of cheese! The waiter gave us about 10 minutes with the tray, but we successfully negotiated a little more time--just to get through the entire selection. Chez Astier is at 44 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud: http://restaurant-astier.com/
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff

Kelly
over 6 years ago

Restaurant Astier

Cheese plate

