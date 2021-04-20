Restaurant Astier
Cheeseheads in HeavenWe had only a few nights in Paris, and on the last, we followed Jim Mayer's lead, which he culled from a guidebook that called Restaurant Chez Astier's cheese plate the best in the city. Dinner was great; very traditional. And I remember the wines that John Rogers selected, including a wonderful Morgon, being fabulous. But Le plateau de Fromages d’Astier--mon Dieu! Jim, you see, is a vegetarian and eats a lot of cheese. And this was a lot of cheese! The waiter gave us about 10 minutes with the tray, but we successfully negotiated a little more time--just to get through the entire selection. Chez Astier is at 44 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud: http://restaurant-astier.com/
