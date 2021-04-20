Rendezvous
2322 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
| +1 206-441-5823
More info
Sun - Sat 4pm - 2am
Rendezvous, S'il Vous PlaitPart restaurant and part performance venue, the Rendezvous is a full night out in one cozy spot. The restaurant has typical bar food (burgers, salads, deep-fried snacks) that's basic but good; happy hour goes from 3-6 pm daily with food specials.
The tiny Jewelbox Theatre is an intimate cabaret-style theatre, where you'll find everything from burlesque to comedy variety shows to live music and theater.
They also have two excellent private rental rooms for parties. Upstairs, the Red Velvet Lounge looks out onto the main dining floor and has its own sound system. Downstairs, the basement-level Grotto is a dark, red-lit cave with its own private bar and plenty of room for dancing.