Chow Down: Nicaraguas Traditional Desserts in MIami

This place is sweet, very sweet. If you are in Miami , looking for something uber local and delicious, try Raspados Loly's. The Nicaraguan dessert eatery serves traditional shaved ice that you can smell from a block away.The relleno is the most famous item on the menu, basically a dulce de leche raspado packed with pieces of pound cake. They start off with pound cake then Dulce de leche and then shaved ice. They repeat this step 2 times then they top off the shaved ice with a large helping of Dulce de Leche. It's going to fulfill your sweet tooth in a unique and flavorful way.There's no better place to experience true Miami/Nicaraguan culture.