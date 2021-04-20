Raspados Loly's
10404 W Flagler St #6, Miami, FL 33174, USA
| +1 305-227-0488
Sun 2pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 9pm
Sat 12pm - 9pm
Chow Down: Nicaraguas Traditional Desserts in MIamiThis place is sweet, very sweet. If you are in Miami, looking for something uber local and delicious, try Raspados Loly's. The Nicaraguan dessert eatery serves traditional shaved ice that you can smell from a block away.
The relleno is the most famous item on the menu, basically a dulce de leche raspado packed with pieces of pound cake. They start off with pound cake then Dulce de leche and then shaved ice. They repeat this step 2 times then they top off the shaved ice with a large helping of Dulce de Leche. It's going to fulfill your sweet tooth in a unique and flavorful way.
There's no better place to experience true Miami/Nicaraguan culture.