Rancho San Rafael Park

A Roaring Good Time at Rancho San Rafael
Rancho San Rafael is a sprawling 570-acre regional park that has plenty to offer visitors: walking trails, picnic areas, a rose garden and arboretum, the Wilbur D. May Museum (full of taxidermy and other creepy delights), a dog park, and the Great Basin Adventure water park for kids. Once a working ranch, the land is still mostly pastureland and sage, but there are plenty of walking paths and benches in grassy areas; you'll see plenty of wild rabbits, birds, and insects as you hike. The park is also home base for the annual hot-air Balloon Races.