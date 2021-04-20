Where are you going?
Rancho San Rafael Park

1595 N Sierra St, Reno, NV 89503, USA
Website
| +1 775-785-4512
A Roaring Good Time at Rancho San Rafael Reno Nevada United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 8:30pm

A Roaring Good Time at Rancho San Rafael

Rancho San Rafael is a sprawling 570-acre regional park that has plenty to offer visitors: walking trails, picnic areas, a rose garden and arboretum, the Wilbur D. May Museum (full of taxidermy and other creepy delights), a dog park, and the Great Basin Adventure water park for kids. Once a working ranch, the land is still mostly pastureland and sage, but there are plenty of walking paths and benches in grassy areas; you'll see plenty of wild rabbits, birds, and insects as you hike. The park is also home base for the annual hot-air Balloon Races.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

