The original Qubus shop and studio opened in 2002 in this tiny space located just a short walk from the Old Town Square. Here design enthusiasts could pick up a pair of porcelain Wellington boots from Maxim Velčovský or any of the other quirky designs by him and co-founder Jakub Berdych, and in 2008, they opened a design store in the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art. Now called Qubus + Bomma, the original store includes lights and decorative glass items from modern Czech glassware company Bomma, and alongside the porcelain boots, you can find the massive TIM lamps from Olgoj Chorchoj Studio or strikingly simple decorative glass items from design studio Dechem. Consider it a lesson in contemporary Czech design.