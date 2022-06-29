Where are you going?
The M Spa at The Emblem Hotel

19, Platnéřská 111, Staré Město, 110 00 Prague, Czechia
Find Tranquility at the Spa

The M Spa at the Emblem Hotel is on the top two floors which means from the relaxation room, where you sip on cucumber water and admire art by local artists on the walls while flipping through a magazine, you are at eye-level with the surrounding rooftops and carved facades. But this two-floor spa also stands out for its modern clean design. The wellness area, including sauna and steam room, a Kneipp path and a Finland-inspired ice shower, is covered in white Carrara marble and warm wood. Hallways and treatment rooms feature soothing sea green walls and modern furnishings from leading designers. The full menu of treatments includes massages, facials, and rituals such as the Energetique des Alpes, which uses Alpine salt, plants, and herbs. But the highlight is the rooftop Jacuzzi (must be booked in advance) on a private terrace with views of Prague Castle and and the city's time-shadowed rooftops.
By Joann Plockova , AFAR Local Expert

