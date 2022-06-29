Easter Market, Old Town Square
Staroměstské náměstí
+420 221 714 444
Photo by Zac Steger
Celebrating Spring in Prague's Easter MarketsAn Easter Monday spanking with a hand-made whip of twigs (pomlázka) may not seem like the ideal way to bring about good health and fertility, nor the best way for a boy to get eggs from the village girls, but this centuries-old tradition still lingers on in the smaller towns and villages of the Czech Republic. In the eastern region of Moravia, this is often replaced by the equally dignified dousing by cold water.
Thankfully, neither option needs to be experienced to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Easter in Prague.
In the Czech Republic, Easter is a nearly week long celebration. Even under the strictly non-religious days of Communism, Easter was an important celebration of springtime and its symbolic rebirth.
Easter markets can be found on three of Prague´s most famous squares – Old Town Square, Wenceslas Square and the Square of the Republic. Decorated Easter eggs, hand-made wooden toys, puppets, lace and a variety of foods can be found throughout the weeks leading up to Easter Sunday. There are also cultural performances including traditional folk dancing and local choirs that are worth checking out.
The markets can get crowded, particularly on Easter Weekend, but it's still usually less packed than during peak summer months.