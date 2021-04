Portland Lobster Company

The World's Best Lobster Roll

I'm usually skeptical when visiting restaurants right along the main drag of a rather touristy street. Thus is the location of Portland Lobster Co., smack in the middle of Commercial Street in downtown Portland . However, my skepticism was brushed aside the minute my teeth sank into the best buttery, sweet CT-style lobster roll I've ever had. This is the REAL DEAL, people.There's absolutely nothing pretentious or touristy about the little lobster shack on the side of the road. Place your order at the counter inside, then take one of the lobster shaped pagers out to the deck, where you'll enjoy a draft beer (I highly recommend the local brew, Shipyard) and some live tunes from a local band while you wait for your food.Even on the most crowded days, the food is always worth the wait. The lobster rolls are huge and buttery and sweet and piled high with lobster meat. The corn on the cob is super buttery and sweet.When you combine lobster rolls + sweet corn + local beer + a deck over the water + live music... well, it doesn't get much more summer than that.