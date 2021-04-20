Portland Lobster Company
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
| +1 207-775-2112
Sun - Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
The World's Best Lobster RollI'm usually skeptical when visiting restaurants right along the main drag of a rather touristy street. Thus is the location of Portland Lobster Co., smack in the middle of Commercial Street in downtown Portland. However, my skepticism was brushed aside the minute my teeth sank into the best buttery, sweet CT-style lobster roll I've ever had. This is the REAL DEAL, people.
There's absolutely nothing pretentious or touristy about the little lobster shack on the side of the road. Place your order at the counter inside, then take one of the lobster shaped pagers out to the deck, where you'll enjoy a draft beer (I highly recommend the local brew, Shipyard) and some live tunes from a local band while you wait for your food.
Even on the most crowded days, the food is always worth the wait. The lobster rolls are huge and buttery and sweet and piled high with lobster meat. The corn on the cob is super buttery and sweet.
When you combine lobster rolls + sweet corn + local beer + a deck over the water + live music... well, it doesn't get much more summer than that.
over 6 years ago
Maine's Lobster Roll—Crackin' Good
Ask ten locals what they recommend as typical Maine food and I bet nine of the ten would say lobster. You can't leave Portland without trying the ubiquitous lobster roll. The Portland Lobster Company has been turning out award-winning and reliably tasty versions year after year. There's no mayo or fillers here—it's pure meat on a warm buttered roll (the lettuce is strictly for color). It's best eaten on a picnic table out back and washed down with one of the many local beers or sodas offered.