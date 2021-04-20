Porthminster Beach Cafe
Porthminster Beach, Carbis Bay, Saint Ives TR26 2EB, UK
| +44 1736 795352
Sun - Sat 9am - 9:30pm
A Meal with a View- Porthminster Beach CafePeople come to St Ives in Cornwall for the light which has attracted artists for years. Now they also come for food as well as light. In the Porthminster Beach Café which is located right on one of Europe's finest beaches the seafood is supreme. This is a place to find a window or terrace seat and gaze at the mesmerising view across the St Ives Bay and at people happily playing on the sand below.
The food is sublime, and so fresh. Local fishermen phone the chef with their catches as they are sailing back to the harbour and the herbs and vegetables are grown in a garden at the back of the restaurant.
My haddock was divine and I thoroughly recommend the caramelised bananas as a dessert. Do make a reservation as it really is that popular.