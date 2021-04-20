Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Porthminster Beach Cafe

Porthminster Beach, Carbis Bay, Saint Ives TR26 2EB, UK
Website
| +44 1736 795352
A Meal with a View- Porthminster Beach Cafe Carbis Bay United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 9:30pm

A Meal with a View- Porthminster Beach Cafe

People come to St Ives in Cornwall for the light which has attracted artists for years. Now they also come for food as well as light. In the Porthminster Beach Café which is located right on one of Europe's finest beaches the seafood is supreme. This is a place to find a window or terrace seat and gaze at the mesmerising view across the St Ives Bay and at people happily playing on the sand below.
The food is sublime, and so fresh. Local fishermen phone the chef with their catches as they are sailing back to the harbour and the herbs and vegetables are grown in a garden at the back of the restaurant.
My haddock was divine and I thoroughly recommend the caramelised bananas as a dessert. Do make a reservation as it really is that popular.
By Rachael Rowe , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points