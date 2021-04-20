Where are you going?
Pont de l'Archevêché

Sorbonne, 75005 Paris, France
Crossed the Pont de L' Archeveche bridge near Norte Dame in Paris and saw all these love locks. Most of them were fairly run of the mill master locks but saw some very antique locks and shaped like a giant fish.
By Matthew Fenster , AFAR Staff

Celine Laheurte
almost 7 years ago

Padlocks of Love

In Paris, France by Notre Dame lies a bridge called Pont de L'Archevêché, better known as the Padlock or Love Bridge. With time it became a pattern for couples to leave a padlock on the bridge and throw the key into the Seine River as a symbol for their eternal love. It was great walking across the bridge and spotting love messages and special/unusual padlocks. It is worth taking a peek.

