Plaza España

Mendoza, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Mendoza's Plaza España Mendoza Argentina

Mendoza's Plaza España

If you only visit one plaza while you are in Mendoza, this is the gem to see. It’s constructed like a typical Spanish plaza with a central fountain with a monument of San Juan representing Argentina’s patriotic Spanish roots. Its beautiful ceramic tile work and seven painted murals are reminiscent of Seville’s Plaza de Espana. The scenes depict Mendoza’s foundation in 1561, the discovery of the Americas, scenes from Don Quixote, as well as the epic poem Martin Fierro. On the weekends vendors sell artisan handicrafts, and you'll see locals strolling through or lounging about with their families.
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

