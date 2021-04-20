Pizzeria Biga
29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI 48034, USA
| +1 248-750-2442
Photo courtesy of Pizzeria Biga
More info
Sun 3pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 3pm - 11pm
Carefully Crafted PizzaWhat sets Pizzeria Biga apart from other Italian restaurants and pizza parlors is the care that goes into their menu and the daily creation of the dishes and pizzas that exit their kitchen.
Yet that same care starts long before the wood fired ovens are even lit.
Head chef Luciano Del Signore developed a type of yeast with which to make his dough that allows for the absence of sugar, the inclusion of a probiotic, and results a perfectly charred Napoletana pizza pie. Many who struggle with gluten and wheat sensitivities will likely find that his pizza doesn't bother them.
Small plates and an excellent craft beer menu are also tempting but the pizza is the real star of the simple yet extensive menu. I also enjoyed their arugula salad, meatballs, and risotto balls. The large selection of toppings really pleased me as well. However, it's the basil ice cream and the house-made pistachio gelato that I am still craving days later.