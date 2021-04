Pioneer Courthouse Square

Portland's Quirkiest Tour!

We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun city it is. Eric's personality really makes the walk downtown an enjoyable one. The tour ends at Vodoo Doughnuts and across the street is the Keep Portland Weird sign for those irresistibly awkward photo ops!Note: This tour doesn’t discuss the show at all. I’m actually really surprised nobody has jumped on the bandwagon and decided to do a tour spotting the highlights of the show. Eric, our tour guide, points this out in the beginning of the tour.