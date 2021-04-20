Pioneer Courthouse Square

Shop Local at Portland Farmers' Markets

The local food movement has been rapidly evolving in Portland since the 1990s. Today it has taken hold of the shopping scene with more markets than you can count on both hands! Now an integral part of life here, you can find a market almost anytime during the week—even a special winter market. Working directly with local farmers and producers, the self-sustaining market community is dedicated to helping each other. True to that spirit, the official Portland Farmers Market (PFM) even promotes and provides information on the area's other markets (including specialty and seasonal events) as well! Visit its website for great things to do.



