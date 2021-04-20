Pinky's Diner in Tampa
If this breakfast sandwich picture doesn't make you want to visit Pinky's, I'm not sure what else I can tell you. But how about this: even if diners aren't your thing, you should visit Pinky's. They have cheap Cuban breakfast sandwiches and mismatched mugs, but they also have espresso drinks, vegetarian options, and their rosemary potatoes are perfectly crispy. They sweeten the deal with outdoor seating and parking in a neighborhood where it's hard to find either of those things—and they've been voted best breakfast in Tampa for five years running. If you love breakfast, go to Pinky's.