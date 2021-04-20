The Greener Side of Atlanta

Piedmont Park is a great place to experience the outdoors in Atlanta, whether you want to shoot some hoops, play a game of bocce ball, take the kids to a playground, or just go for a stroll. The park also has two ball fields and two soccer pitches, as well as volleyball courts and an aquatic center. In short, if you're looking to burn off some steam, this is a beautiful place to do it in a variety of different ways! Keep an eye on their website for events and farmers' markets in the park as well.