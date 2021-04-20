Piedmont Park
1320 Monroe Dr NE
| +1 404-875-7275
Photo by Jeremy Woodhouse / agefotostock
PIedmont ParkIf you want to get in touch with nature, spend an afternoon in Piedmont Park, Atlanta’s answer to New York’s Central Park. Spread over 189 acres, the sprawling park boasts a running track, bocce and tennis courts, a swimming pool, a lake, and a dog park. It’s also the site of countless concerts, local events like the Dogwood Festival, and the finish line for the annual Peachtree Road Race. It’s not uncommon to see a movie or television show being filmed here, so grab a picnic from a nearby restaurant and plan to spend a few hours lounging in the shade.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Greener Side of Atlanta
Piedmont Park is a great place to experience the outdoors in Atlanta, whether you want to shoot some hoops, play a game of bocce ball, take the kids to a playground, or just go for a stroll. The park also has two ball fields and two soccer pitches, as well as volleyball courts and an aquatic center. In short, if you're looking to burn off some steam, this is a beautiful place to do it in a variety of different ways! Keep an eye on their website for events and farmers' markets in the park as well.
over 5 years ago
Festivals!Festivals!&MoreFestivals
I've been to an abundance of festivals that I still miss majority of them! Every weekend it's a new festival! So much culture to truly experience for FREE! Try to attend the Jazz Festival, the International Arts Festival, & the Chinese Lantern Festival! You won't regret it!
almost 7 years ago
Piedmont Park - Atlanta, GA
I think I can say that I have been to quite a few parks and Piedmont is the coolest by a landslide! It may have been because I went there in the fall when the leaves were changing colors and everything was gorgeous to look at, but I'm sure it is just as nice any other time of year too. Piedmont was huge and pretty diverse which made it a great place to walk. You can walk by the water, see the cityscape, swim in the pool, or bring your dog to the great dog park underneath the bridge. It may be strange to like a park this much, but if you ever make it to Atlanta, check it out and you'll understand!
almost 7 years ago
Atlanta's Enjoyable Piedmont Park
Piedmont Park, I’m sorry that I took you for granted when I lived in Atlanta. Because now that I live NYC, where Central Park is revered, all I can think about is you. You were the only urban park where I could run on the trails, take my puppy to the dog run, learn the basics of canning, lounge on the vast green lawn, enjoy a picnic and a movie every week in the summer, buy fresh veggies at the farmer’s market and clean up on the tennis courts—all in one day. You are definitely the one that got away.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Go Leaf Peeping in Piedmont Park
One of the city’s best places to indulge in a spot of leaf peeping, you can make a loop around the park’s paved trails and give yourself - and your camera - a really good work out.
over 6 years ago
Great Place to Hang Out during the summer
Piedmont Park is fantastic! During the summer there are music conerts and movies on the lawn as well as art festivals with great pieces of art from sculptures to paintings to photographs and drwaing as well as other mediums. Very fun place to hang out or to walk or jog through during the morning or early evening.
over 5 years ago
Walk, bike, run at Piedmont Park
Piedmont Park is a 189-acre urban park in Atlanta about 1 mile northeast of downtown. The park has several areas for biking, running, walking, team sports, and lakes where you can feed the ducks. The views of the Atlanta skyline are pretty good as well.