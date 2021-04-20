Parque de Santa Lucía

Nightlife, shopping and art in the Yucatan

Enjoy Merida’s nightlife, restaurants, shopping and the arts in and around these newly renovated squares.



This is the place to stay if you want to feel the beating heart of this historic and cultured city. Santa Lucia and the Plaza Grande (Merida’s zocalo) and the two blocks in between are where all the main attractions lie from the oldest cathedrals to the biggest theaters.



The defining landmark is Merida’s main cathedral, Catedral San Idelfonso. Built on top of Mayan ruins, it is one of Latin America’s largest and oldest cathedrals.



This area comes alive at night. Explore late-night street food vendors serving up marquesitas and esquites, free public dance and music performances, weekend flea markets, singing parrots at dusk, and more.



A few blocks north of Plaza Grande is Parque Santa Lucía. This park, as well as surrounding streets are loaded with plenty of options for shopping and dining. Grab some great handcrafts and souvenirs, go native with a Guayabera or pick up some well priced art and antiques.



On Thursday nights in Santa Lucia, you can enjoy the “Serenata Yucateca”, a weekly show of traditional “mestizo” dances and Yucatecan music. Come early to get a good seat under one of the giant trees shading the park. Or grab a table and enjoy the show with dinner from one of the city’s most desirable restaurants located in the same park.