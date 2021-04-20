Parque de Santiago
Calle 72 63, Barrio de Santiago, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Musical Memories at Parque de SantiagoEach Tuesday around 7:30pm, locals from in around central Mérida descend on the square in Parque Santiago to dance “danzon” under the stars at the weekly event called “Remembranzas Musicales”.
A form of dance and music, “danzón” was introduced from Cuba to México in the early Twentieth Century. Cuban inspired rhythms from the 1930’s and 40’s are just what is takes to get this crowd moving.
Each week, elegant ladies and immaculately dressed men kick up their heels to live music provided by the City Band. The average age of the dancers is north of 50, but they know their moves and it always draws a festive crowd.
Everybody is welcome to join in, even if you are not the worlds best dancer. If not, you can take a seat on the sidelines and simply enjoy the festivities.
Also, with a night market of restaurants adjacent to the plaza and tables spilling out under the night sky, its a great spot to enjoy the show while sampling local dishes like panuchos, salbutes, tamales and sopa de lima.
Parque Santiago is in Mérida Centro, four blocks from Méridas main plaza. It is located in 59 street between 70 and 72.
The neighborhood of Santiago, in which the park is located is a colorful colonial era neighborhood full of life. With all the music, food and color, it is also one of the best neighborhoods to stay in.
(Images courtesy of Mérida.gob.mx)
almost 7 years ago
Walk, eat and dance in Barrio de Santiago
OK, so you’ve probably heard about Santiago. It’s the “Gringo Gulch” of Mérida where many of the city’s expats live. Over the years, many American and Canadian ex-pats - often retirees - have purchased and renovated homes in this area.
