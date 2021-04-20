Where are you going?
Casa T'hō

Paseo de Montejo 498, Zona Paseo Montejo, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Website
| +52 999 923 2350
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Casa T'hō

Mérida is, with every year, an increasingly popular destination among travelers to the Yucatan peninsula, as well as with expats who are settling in the city. What it has largely lacked,when compared to many of Mexico's other colonial cities and towns, are stores with curated items representing the best of the region's crafts. Casa T'hō is helping to change that. The small shopping center has a half-dozen shops featuring local textiles, guayaberas, soaps, fragrances, and more. There's also a café/restaurant serving light dishes and cold drinks. The boutiques are located in the rooms of one of the 19th-century mansions that line Paseo Montejo, now meticulously restored with a lovely courtyard dotted with several towering palms.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
