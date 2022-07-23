Where are you going?
La Negrita Cantina

Calle 62 Esquina, C. 49 415, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
+52 999 291 8601
Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm

Established in 1917, this cantina keeps tradition alive while not shying away from new, trendy touches. Swing through saloon doors to find live music, drinks served in mason jars, and lots of free regional nibbles in a lively barroom that extends to a large open-air patio. On weekends the space fills up with twenty- and thirtysomethings swinging to salsa beats and sipping cocktails or some ice-cold, locally brewed Montejo beer. The limonada eléctrica, a drink in the namesake shade of blue that's charged with a powdered-chili rim, is a real crowd-pleaser.
By Susannah Rigg , AFAR Local Expert
