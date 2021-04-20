Museo de la Gastronomia Yucateca - MUGY

Museo de la Gastronomia Yucateca
This new museum in a historic casona in downtown Mérida opened at the end of 2018 with the goal of introducing visitors to the ingredients and flavors of Yucatecan cuisine. The gallery spaces cover the staples of the region's cooking—beans, a variety of chiles, turkey, pork, and more. In the rear of the museum an outdoor "village" includes thatched palapas that house more displays and are also used for live demonstrations, from cooks making tortillas by hand to traditional Mayan cooking methods like covering whole pigs with coals and roasting them in the ground. The museum includes a restaurant where you can sample traditional dishes in the sunny courtyard or one of the rooms of the grand 19th-century building.