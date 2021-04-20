Where are you going?
Museo de la Gastronomia Yucateca - MUGY

Calle 62 #466 x 55 y 57, Parque Santa Lucia, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
+52 999 518 1645
Sun - Thur 12pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 1am

This new museum in a historic casona in downtown Mérida opened at the end of 2018 with the goal of introducing visitors to the ingredients and flavors of Yucatecan cuisine. The gallery spaces cover the staples of the region's cooking—beans, a variety of chiles, turkey, pork, and more. In the rear of the museum an outdoor "village" includes thatched palapas that house more displays and are also used for live demonstrations, from cooks making tortillas by hand to traditional Mayan cooking methods like covering whole pigs with coals and roasting them in the ground. The museum includes a restaurant where you can sample traditional dishes in the sunny courtyard or one of the rooms of the grand 19th-century building.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
