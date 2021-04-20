Where are you going?
La Fundación Mezcalería

Calle 56 465, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
+52 999 291 9498
Mezcalería La Fundación Merida Mexico

Wed - Sun 8pm - 3am

Mezcalería La Fundación

Regulars call it “la Mezca” and, within a few minutes, you’ll understand why it’s so popular. The Yucatán’s first mezcalería (i.e., mezcal bar), La Fundación serves more than fifty Mexican mezcals and, to keep hunger at bay, Oaxaca-style bites. Don’t miss the mole tacos. The bar is decorated with drawings of one of the most famous skeletons in art, la Catrina, as well as vintage photos, and works by emerging regional artists. Regularly scheduled DJ nights serve up sounds from around the world. But Wednesdays are, easily, the best night to drink at La Fundacion. The salsa musicians and dance classes start at 9 p.m. And an extra glass of mezcal will take the sting out of showcasing your moves.
By Evan Upchurch , AFAR Local Expert
