La Fundación Mezcalería

Mezcalería La Fundación
Regulars call it “la Mezca” and, within a few minutes, you’ll understand why it’s so popular. The Yucatán’s first mezcalería (i.e., mezcal bar), La Fundación serves more than fifty Mexican mezcals and, to keep hunger at bay, Oaxaca-style bites. Don’t miss the mole tacos. The bar is decorated with drawings of one of the most famous skeletons in art, la Catrina, as well as vintage photos, and works by emerging regional artists. Regularly scheduled DJ nights serve up sounds from around the world. But Wednesdays are, easily, the best night to drink at La Fundacion. The salsa musicians and dance classes start at 9 p.m. And an extra glass of mezcal will take the sting out of showcasing your moves.