El Apapacho

Calle 62 354 x 41 y 43, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Website
| +52 999 923 1385
Sat, Sun 9am - 10pm
Mon, Wed - Fri 10am - 10pm

While increasingly restaurants throughout Mexico are able to cater to vegetarian and vegan diners, the ubiquity of pork and lard in cooking means that it can still be hard to find a plate of "safe" enchiladas. At El Apapacho, you can rest assured that no animals were harmed in making your meal. The cuisine is Mexican, with some specifically Oaxacan dishes alongside Yucatecan specialties. Carnivores won't feel like they are making a sacrifice if they come with their vegetarian travel companions—the food from the aguas frescas to the vegan desserts is all delicious. The leafy courtyard painted with murals and the small bookstore, heavy on politically radical and feminist books, add to the appealingly alternative atmosphere.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
