Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Micaela Mar & Leña

Calle 47 458, Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
+52 999 518 1702
Micaela Mar & Leña Merida Mexico

More info

Sun 1pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 1pm - 12am

Micaela Mar & Leña

Soon after opening in 2018, Micaela Mar & Leña has become a Mérida special-occasion favorite serving flavorful but not fussy Mexican dishes. The name translates as Micaela sea and grill, and grilled fish and shellfish are the standouts, though carnivores won't be disappointed if they opt for the lamb or steak instead. The restaurant in located in a historic home, complete with beamed ceilings and traditional pasta tiles, that has been given a festive and fun contemporary makeover, with copper and basket light fixtures and the bright colors of Mérida everywhere. If the grilled octopus atop sweet potatoes is on the menu, make sure to order it.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points