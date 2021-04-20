Micaela Mar & Leña
Soon after opening in 2018, Micaela Mar & Leña has become a Mérida special-occasion favorite serving flavorful but not fussy Mexican dishes. The name translates as Micaela sea and grill, and grilled fish and shellfish are the standouts, though carnivores won't be disappointed if they opt for the lamb or steak instead. The restaurant in located in a historic home, complete with beamed ceilings and traditional pasta tiles, that has been given a festive and fun contemporary makeover, with copper and basket light fixtures and the bright colors of Mérida everywhere. If the grilled octopus atop sweet potatoes is on the menu, make sure to order it.