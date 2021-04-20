Pangkor Island Beach Resort
TELUK BELANGA, 32300 Pangkor Island, Perak, Malaysia
| +60 5-685 1091
Hornbill BeachIf you're in search of hornbills, there's no need to trek into the deepest jungles. Just relax on the beach in Pangkor Island, Malaysia and they'll come flying to you at sunrise and sunset!
The Pangkor Island Beach Resort has a feeding area for these exotic birds, right on the beach. When hotel staff bring pieces of bread and fruits every morning and evening, dozens of hornbills fly down for their mealtime.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
As the sun sets in Pangkor
This is the time to sit back, relax and soak in the awesome view with a cold drink in hand at the Pangkor Island Beach Resort.
Pangkor is a small island, a sleepy town. It's the perfect place to get away from it all, sit on the beach and just reflect on life.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Peacock Pool
In addition to hornbills, there are also monkeys and peacocks casually roaming the grounds of Pangkor Island Beach Resort.
Here, my son was startled to see a couple of peacocks pass by just a few feet away from him.
