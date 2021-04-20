Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Pangkor Island Beach Resort

TELUK BELANGA, 32300 Pangkor Island, Perak, Malaysia
Website
| +60 5-685 1091
Hornbill Beach Pangkor Island Malaysia
Peacock Pool Pangkor Island Malaysia
As the sun sets in Pangkor Pangkor Island Malaysia
Hornbill Beach Pangkor Island Malaysia
Peacock Pool Pangkor Island Malaysia
As the sun sets in Pangkor Pangkor Island Malaysia
Check Availability >

Hornbill Beach

If you're in search of hornbills, there's no need to trek into the deepest jungles. Just relax on the beach in Pangkor Island, Malaysia and they'll come flying to you at sunrise and sunset!

The Pangkor Island Beach Resort has a feeding area for these exotic birds, right on the beach. When hotel staff bring pieces of bread and fruits every morning and evening, dozens of hornbills fly down for their mealtime.
By Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Azul Adnan
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

As the sun sets in Pangkor

This is the time to sit back, relax and soak in the awesome view with a cold drink in hand at the Pangkor Island Beach Resort.

Pangkor is a small island, a sleepy town. It's the perfect place to get away from it all, sit on the beach and just reflect on life.
Azul Adnan
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Peacock Pool

In addition to hornbills, there are also monkeys and peacocks casually roaming the grounds of Pangkor Island Beach Resort.

Here, my son was startled to see a couple of peacocks pass by just a few feet away from him.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30