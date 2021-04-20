Pangkor Island Beach Resort TELUK BELANGA, 32300 Pangkor Island, Perak, Malaysia

Hornbill Beach If you're in search of hornbills, there's no need to trek into the deepest jungles. Just relax on the beach in Pangkor Island, Malaysia and they'll come flying to you at sunrise and sunset!



The Pangkor Island Beach Resort has a feeding area for these exotic birds, right on the beach. When hotel staff bring pieces of bread and fruits every morning and evening, dozens of hornbills fly down for their mealtime.