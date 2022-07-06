Stillwater

2 Bridge Rd, Launceston TAS 7250, Australia
8842ba906c68826595737acf7ee78636.jpeg

Stillwater

8842ba906c68826595737acf7ee78636.jpeg

Stillwater is a longtime favorite in Launceston for its location on the Tamar River in a lovingly restored 1830s flour mill. Original beams, polished timber floors, and water views set the scene for seasonal dishes such as whiskey-cured Huon salmon; slow-roasted Flinders Island rack of lamb (flavored like ocean salt from the sea-swept grasses the lamb eat); and Cape Grim steak (which hails from the capital of clean air). The same owners run Black Cow Bistro a few blocks up the road, which is doing more incredible things with Cape Grim cuts. Save room for the sweet basil panna cotta with strawberries and breadcrumbs. You can hike it off at Cradle Mountain tomorrow.

By AFAR Editors

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

