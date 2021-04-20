Where are you going?
Emporium Hotel Brisbane

1000 Ann St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006, Australia
| +61 7 3253 6999
Brisbane's Best: Emporium Hotel Fortitude Valley Australia

Emporium Hotel goes for gold and it shoes, with a resume boasting dozens of awards, including:

Winner of Best Boutique Hotel in Australia 2008-2013 (HM Awards for Hotel Excellence)

The Best Luxury Hotel Awards 2012-2013 (QANTAS Australian Tourism Awards)

Winner Top Hotels in Australia 2013 (Trip Advisor)

Best Luxury Accommodation 2009-2013 (Queensland Tourism Awards)

It doesn't look to be ready to give up it's crown in 2014 either, after a recent revamp, striving to improve on perfection.

Situated in the chic Emporium Precinct in the buzzing nightlife hotspot of Fortitude Valley, you'll be close to the CBD, Queen St Mall, nightlife and the best of Brisbane's dining and arts scene.


By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

