Palace of the Governors
105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-476-5100
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Palace of the GovernorsThe entire north side of Santa Fe's downtown plaza is taken up by the 1610 Palace of the Governors, the oldest continually occupied public building in the United States. Its front adobe facade is completely shaded, and in this "portal," the Native American Vendors Program has been operating for over six decades. A daily lottery ensures a rotating selection of artisans from the various pueblos throughout New Mexico. Yes, there might be some "finer" pieces available in the chic boutiques elsewhere in Santa Fe, but here, in the shade of a four-century-old adobe building, you can meet the artists and even haggle a bit. Be respectful, though—these are not cheap trinkets made in a sweatshop abroad: The crafts and the jewelry are usually made by the person with whom you'll be conversing. (An interesting side note: The Palace was taken over in 1680 and occupied by Native Americans during the Pueblo Revolt until 1692, when the Spaniards returned. This is the only government seat in the U.S. to have ever been taken over by Native Americans. It then served as the residence of the governor during the Spanish, Mexican, and U.S. territorial regimes, until 1907. In 1912, New Mexico became a U.S. state. Today, the Palace serves as a museum.)
almost 7 years ago
Indian Vendors
Indian vendors sell their own products at the Palace of the Governors on the Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico. You don't have to worry whether the jewelry, etc. is genuine. It's rigidly controlled. It's not that way everywhere in Santa Fe. Vendors must be licensed to sell here, and competition for space is fierce.
over 5 years ago
Downtown Santa Fe's Palace of the Governors on the plaza is one of the most iconic sites in the city. The oldest continuously inhabited building in the United States, it's perhaps best known for the Native American market beneath its portal. But inside is a historic gem as well—the New Mexico History Museum, which covers centuries of life in Santa Fe and hosts exhibitions related to the tri-culture of the Native Americans, Spanish, and Anglo peoples and cultures of New Mexico.
over 5 years ago
Portal Native American Artisans Program
The Portal Native American Artisans Program brings artisans to the historic Palace of the Governors daily. One of the best known "Indian Markets" in Santa Fe (along with the seasonal Indian Markets held on the plaza on specific days in August and November), the artisans display their wares underneath the portal of the landmarked building. The program is year round and all artisans must be members of New Mexico tribes and pueblos. They must also follow very specific rules to ensure that all the pieces they sell are genuine. You'll find works in turquoise, coral, and silver, as well as a range of textiles. Word to the wise: if you like a piece, buy it when you see it—artists and artisans are rotated and you can’t count on finding the same item, or artisan, if you return a day later.